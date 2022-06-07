Here's The Best Waterpark In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

June 7, 2022

Cheerful girl with hands up having fun sliding in water park on inflatable ring
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, you don't feel like visiting a lake or river, and that's okay. Waterparks are here in case you want both fun and water-filled adventures. From super high water slides to simple lazy rivers, you can easily spend a whole day at these attractions.

Since you can find one in every state (except Alaska), Travellers Worldwide laid out the "15 Best Water Parks In The USA" for 2022.

One Colorado waterpark made the list: Water World!

Here's why writers picked this family-friendly destination:

"Water World is located just outside of Denver. It spans over 70 acres and has over 50 different water features, plenty to keep your family occupied all day. Rides include The Wave, which lets guests surf on boogie boards. If you’re looking for thrills, Water World has plenty. Three different speed slides drop you six stories at a near-vertical angle. The Zoomerang is another unique ride that lets you glide back and forth on a half-pipe. Voyage to the Center of the Earth is a unique raft ride that features dinosaurs along the way. It’s fun for all ages."

Water World is located at 8801 N. Pecos St. in Federal Heights. If you want the scoop on more thrilling water parks, click HERE.

