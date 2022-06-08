Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Top 20 Safest Big Cities In America

By Ginny Reese

June 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a city to live in.

Cheapism compiled a list of America's top 20 safest big cities. The website states, "Among America's larger population centers (over 200,000 residents), these are the 20 safest big cities in the U.S. in 2018 according to data from neighborhood watchdog site, Niche."

Arizona has two of the top 20 cities on the list, with one of them even being the third-safest big city in America. Scottsdale came in at number three on the list. The website explains:

"Scottsdale is a Phoenix suburb known for its relaxing spas and pristine golf courses that boost its thriving tourism industry. Rates of property and violent crime, especially murder, are both low in the resort town, with only the incidence of rape (45 per 100,000) surpassing the national average of 41."

Mesa came in at number 14. The website cites the city's well-rated school system and number undergraduate institutions as a leading factor in safety.

Here are all the top 20 safest big cities in America:

  1. Irvine, CA
  2. Plano, TX
  3. Scottsdale, AZ
  4. Virginia Beach, VA
  5. Boise, ID
  6. Henderson, NV
  7. El Paso, TX
  8. Irving, TX
  9. Lincoln, NE
  10. Laredo, TX
  11. Madison, WI
  12. Anaheim, CA
  13. New York City, NY
  14. Mesa, AZ
  15. San Diego, CA
  16. Austin, TX
  17. Arlington, TX
  18. San Jose, CA
  19. Lexington, KY
  20. Aurora, CO

Click here to check out the full study.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.