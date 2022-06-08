Here's The Best Date Night Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

June 8, 2022

African American Man Feeding Girlfriend Celebrating Anniversary In Restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

You don't need to wait until Valentine's Day to do something special for your significant other. Whether date nights are common or something to do once in a while, food is usually part of the equation. Couples love to head to ritzy, upscale restaurants for those special milestones, like birthdays, anniversaries, and other occasions. Sometimes they just enjoy the cozy ambiance and fine dining experience.

Whether you're celebrating or just there for a good time, there are many restaurants ready to serve you and your partner. That's why LoveFood found the best restaurants in every state for date nights, including Washington state: The Pink Door!

Writers explained why they chose this award-winning restaurant:

"This restaurant is a stalwart of Seattle for a reason, white tablecloths and candles but without the pretension. The owner, Jackie Roberts, is committed to working with small to medium farms for ingredients – come for the cool theme and décor, stay for the delicious food. There is also live entertainment to make the experience even more unique."

You can find The Pink Door at 1919 Post Alley in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Click HERE to check out more stellar American restaurants that are perfect for dates.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.