Here's The Best Date Night Restaurant In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
June 8, 2022
You don't need to wait until Valentine's Day to do something special for your significant other. Whether date nights are common or something to do once in a while, food is usually part of the equation. Couples love to head to ritzy, upscale restaurants for those special milestones, like birthdays, anniversaries, and other occasions. Sometimes they just enjoy the cozy ambiance and fine dining experience.
Whether you're celebrating or just there for a good time, there are many restaurants ready to serve you and your partner. That's why LoveFood found the best restaurants in every state for date nights, including Washington state: The Pink Door!
Writers explained why they chose this award-winning restaurant:
"This restaurant is a stalwart of Seattle for a reason, white tablecloths and candles but without the pretension. The owner, Jackie Roberts, is committed to working with small to medium farms for ingredients – come for the cool theme and décor, stay for the delicious food. There is also live entertainment to make the experience even more unique."
You can find The Pink Door at 1919 Post Alley in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.
