This Is The Best Small Town For A Summer Vacation In Georgia

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the best small town for a Summer vacation in Georgia is Adairsville. Adairsville houses just short of 5,000 people, and is known for its vintage downtown that takes visitors back to simpler times. There is a resort surrounded by nature where guests can ride horses and play a few rounds of golf. There is also a lake and an automobile museum to explore at your leisure.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best Summer vacation town in Georgia:

"Welcome to Adairsville, Georgia, population: 4,800. When you need a break from the dog days of summer in the Peach State, scope out the antiques and gifts at the 1902 Stock Exchange & Public Square Opera House, followed by lunch and a slice of hummingbird cake at Maggie Mae's Tea Room. Then, retreat to Barnsley Resort, a paradise for outdoors enthusiasts with horseback riding, clay target shooting, archery, ax throwing, golf, disc golf, and more. The grounds are also home to a spa, fishing on the lake, and a saltwater pool. And don't miss the city's newly opened Savoy Automobile Museum, featuring exhibits of Art Deco cars, racing cars, and woodie wagons."

