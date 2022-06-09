Missouri Woman Says She Caught STD In Car, Auto Insurance To Pay $5.2M

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 9, 2022

Couple holding hands having sex inside a car
Photo: Getty Images

An insurance company must pay a Jackson County woman, who claimed she caught a sexually transmitted disease (STD) from her significant other while in his car, a $5.2 million settlement, according to Yahoo! News.

The woman, who was identified in court records as simply M.O., told GEICO she intended to seek monetary damages in February 2021 after she allegedly contracted the human papilloma virus (HPV) from a GEICO customer while in his vehicle. The insurance company declined the settlement and sent the case to arbitration.

The arbitrator concluded that the vehicle “directly caused, or directly contributed to cause” the HPV infection. In addition, the man was found liable for not disclosing his infection status. Thus, the woman was awarded $5.2 million in damages and injuries — and GEICO had to pay them. The insurance company filed motions seeking a new hearing, but the motions were denied. Eventually, they appealed.

The Missouri Court of Appeals affirmed the previous decision and said that GEICO did not have a right to “relitigate those issues” once damages had been determined and a judgment was entered. But one judge, Tom Chapman, wrote in a separate opinion that GEICO wasn't offered a meaningful opportunity to participate” in the lawsuit.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.