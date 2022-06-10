Have You Tried These Foods That Texas Is Most Known For?

Everything is bigger yummier in Texas!

From tacos to chili, there's no doubt you're grubbing good when you visit the Lone Star State. A new list from Yelp shows the foods that are most popular in the state. Here's what they said about the list and how they did it:

Texas is hot—and we don’t just mean the temperature. Long known as a frontier of growth and possibility, the Lone Star State has gained serious cred as an innovator in food and drink. Often, what’s “hot” here leads culinary trends nationwide. What are Texans enjoying right now? Yelp’s data science team took a peek behind the culinary curtain into what’s trending in Texas. Not surprisingly, puffy tacos, Ranch Water, and Mexican martinis topped the list.

Here's a list of the most-known foods in Texas:

Chili

Texas barbecue

Queso

Tex-Mex

Chicken-fried steak

Frozen margaritas, sangria, mangonada

Breweries

Dr Pepper

Pecan pie

Blue Bell ice cream

Kolache pastries

To read the full report, click here.