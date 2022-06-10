Here's The Most Hidden Bar In Washington State
By Zuri Anderson
June 10, 2022
Spending time at a bar is great, but looking for a secret bar is even better. Throughout the U.S., you can find bars that are tucked away from the public eye -- and that's the fun part. Finding these establishments and partaking in what they have to offer makes for a fun adventure.
With that said, what's the most hidden bar in Washington state? Livability can answer that because the listed the best secret bars in every state.
Their pick for the Evergreen State is Bathtub Gin & Co.!
Here's why writers chose this well-kept secret:
"Bathtub Gin & Co. is tucked away in a sketchy alley like any good speakeasy. Craft cocktail-seekers look for the wooden door in Gin Alley between 1st and 2nd and knock to enter. Housed in a former hotel boiler room, Bathtub Gin & Co. is the perfect cozy hangout to duck out of the Seattle rain and sip on a gin and tonic. Of course, there is an impressive gin menu, but several non-gin cocktails are available (the Death Star is a favorite with bourbon, fig, maple syrup and lemon juice)."
We're not going to give you the exact location of Bathtub Gin, but we will drop a hint: 2nd Avenue in Seattle. Good luck, and happy hunting!
