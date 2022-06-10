This Texas City Is One Of The Best In The Country For Staycations

Traveling can get pretty expensive, but that doesn't mean you can't still have fun. There are tons of opportunities for the perfect staycation right here in the state.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best cities in the US for staycations. The website states, "To determine the best places for a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 44 key metrics. Our data set ranges from parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs to the share of residents who are vaccinated."

According to the study, Austin placed in the top 25 best states for staycations. The city came in at number 21 on the list. It was 9th overall for "food and entertainment."

Here are the other Texas cities that landed in the list's top 100:

Houston- 34

San Antonio- 45

El Paso- 48

Dallas- 88

Amarillo- 90

Corpus Christi- 95

Plano- 97

Here are the top 25 best cities in the US for staycations:

Honolulu, HI Orlando, FL Chicago, IL Fort Lauderdale, FL Portland, ME Las Vegas, NV San Francisco, CA New York, NY San Diego, CA Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Charleston, SC Salt Lake City, UT Portland, OR New Orleans, LA Miami, FL Cincinnati, OH Tucson, AZ Atlanta, GA Denver, CO Austin, TX Pittsburgh, PA Washington, DC Minneapolis, MN Los Angeles, CA

Click here to check out the full study.