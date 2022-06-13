These Are The Most Popular Girl Names In Georgia

Some people take their time crafting unique names for their children, and others prefer to go with the current trends. Sometimes parents even name their children in accordance with relatives. Regardless of the reason for giving a baby a name, there are multiple parents in Georgia with similar taste.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the top five most popular baby girl names in the state of Georgia are Ava, Olivia, Amelia, Emma, and Charlotte. Stacker noted that there were 567 baby girls born in Georgia in the year 2020 with the name Ava. Ava is the third most popular baby name in the United States being passed only by Olivia and Emma. There were 13,084 babies named Ava in America in 2020.

Here is what Stacker had to say about compiling the data to find the most popular baby girls name:

"Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia round out the top five."

