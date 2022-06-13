This Arizona City Is One Of The Best In The Country For Single Dads

Raising kids is hard enough, but doing it alone is even more of a challenge. With Father's Day right around the corner, one website is shining a light on the hard work that single dads put in to raise great humans.

LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities in America for single dads. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 36 key indicators of an ideal environment for solo dads and their kids. Some examples include child care costs, public schools quality, and access to parks."

According to the study, one Arizona city made it into the top 20. Scottsdale came in at number 16 on the list. It placed seventh overall for affordability.

According to LawnStarter, here are the top 20 best cities in America for single dads:

Naperville, IL Overland Park, KS Sioux Falls, SD Olathe, KS Cary, NC Frisco, TX Bellevue, WA Omaha, NE Lincoln, NE Irvine, CA McKinney, TX Plano, TX Lexington, KY Madison, WI Boise, ID Scottsdale, AZ Arlington, VA Pittsburgh, PA Huntsville, AL Eugene, OR

Click here to check out the full study.