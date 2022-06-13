Truck Plows Into A Los Angeles Street Market, 9 Injured

A truck swerved off of a street in downtown Los Angeles and plowed straight into a crowd of people surrounding an outdoor market near MacArthur Park on Saturday. According to FoxNews, the crash injured nine people and only six were taken to the hospital. The other three people requested that they not be sent for additional medical care. One adult sustained serious injuries while the rest were minor. Fox News mentioned that there were two children injured in the crash who were also treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The two people inside of the truck only sustained minor injuries. So why did the driver swerve off of the road in the first place? As he was driving near the market, he told police that he saw a stranger point a gun at him. When he saw this, he instantly swerved off of the road and into pedestrians causing injury to many. A journalist was able to take a video of the incident that detailed vendors cleaning up their stands at the market after the crash.

Though the driver allegedly saw someone point a gun at him, the LAPD are still investigating the cause of the crash. They did not arrest the driver.