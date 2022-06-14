Betty Who Gives 'Blow Out My Candle' Live Debut At Can't Cancel Pride
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 15, 2022
Just a little over a week since kicking off her new era with the triumphant new track "Blow Out My Candle," Betty Who gave the song its live debut at iHeartRadio and P&G's 2022 "Can't Cancel Pride - Proud and Together" on Tuesday, June 14th. Before hitting the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles stage, the singer was introduced by actors Jasmin Savoy Brown & Liv Hewson known for their roles in Showtime's Yellowjackets. The two have been celebrated for being queer actors portraying queer characters on screen. Brown explained that Betty's performance was "created especially for Can't Cancel Pride" and the crowd gave the singer the warmest of welcomes as she took the stage.
The pop star is no stranger to Pride events and knew exactly how to pump up the audience with her high-energy song and delightful dance moves. By the first chorus, Betty was joined onstage by two dancers and the three bopped around to the '80-influenced track in perfect synchronization. The song's chorus begs to be shouted and that's exactly what the crowd did. Arms went high in the air every time Betty and her fans sang "You can blow out my candle, But you'll never put out my fire."
Although the song is a new release, it's quickly become a Pride classic. In a statement about the song, Betty revealed, “'Blow Out My Candle' is the story I want to share most. The feeling I held onto in the darkest moments of the last couple years. I hope it gives you the confidence and motivation it gives me." She's also has partnered with GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, by releasing a Betty Who candle where a percentage of the proceeds will go to the organization. In a similar effort, "Can’t Cancel Pride" will distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.
This year's "Can't Cancel Pride — Proud AND Together" hosted by JoJo Siwa featured tons of amazing performances like Betty Who's. The night was a celebration of the LGBTQ community and featured performances and appearances from the likes of Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Kim Petras, and more.
In case you missed it, or want to relive it again, the 2022 Can't Cancel Pride will later be available on-demand until June 30th on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook, and Revry.