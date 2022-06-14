Betty Who Gives 'Blow Out My Candle' Live Debut At Can't Cancel Pride

Just a little over a week since kicking off her new era with the triumphant new track "Blow Out My Candle," Betty Who gave the song its live debut at iHeartRadio and P&G's 2022 "Can't Cancel Pride - Proud and Together" on Tuesday, June 14th. Before hitting the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles stage, the singer was introduced by actors Jasmin Savoy Brown & Liv Hewson known for their roles in Showtime's Yellowjackets. The two have been celebrated for being queer actors portraying queer characters on screen. Brown explained that Betty's performance was "created especially for Can't Cancel Pride" and the crowd gave the singer the warmest of welcomes as she took the stage.

The pop star is no stranger to Pride events and knew exactly how to pump up the audience with her high-energy song and delightful dance moves. By the first chorus, Betty was joined onstage by two dancers and the three bopped around to the '80-influenced track in perfect synchronization. The song's chorus begs to be shouted and that's exactly what the crowd did. Arms went high in the air every time Betty and her fans sang "You can blow out my candle, But you'll never put out my fire."