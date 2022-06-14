Texas Family Sues Hospital After 4-Year-Old Gets 'Unintentional Vasectomy'

The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy is suing a Houston-area hospital after the child received an "unintentional vasectomy" during surgery.

The 4-year-old underwent surgery to treat a hernia in his groin area, according to FOX 13, citing attorney Randy Sorrels.

"You expect things to happen in life, but not unnecessarily at the hands of a surgeon, who simply cut the wrong piece of anatomy. The surgeon, we think, cut accidentally the vas deferens, one of the tubes that carries reproductive semen in it. It could affect this young man for the rest of his life," Sorrels said.

Sorrels went on to add that this is "not a common mistake at all." The surgeon has no history of malpractice and has had no issues reported against him in the past, according to FOX 13. "Here, the doctor failed to accurately identify the anatomy that needed to be cut. Unfortunately, cut his vas deferens. That wasn’t found out until it was sent in for pathology," Sorrels said.

The attorney said it's possible the 4-year-old boy will always have fertility problems, although medical advancements might allow the boy to some day have children. "The family’s biggest concern is how this might affect their child physically, on the ability to have children in the future, and emotionally. (Along with) having to explain this to a potential partner who you are going to have children with," Sorrels said.

A Texas Children's Hospital spokesperson issued the following statement:

"Texas Children’s Hospital’s top priority is the health and well-being of our patient. Due to patient privacy requirements, we are unable to comment."