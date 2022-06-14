This Is The Best Tiny House Rental In California

Need time away with your plus one? Look no further than this perfect tiny house rental. The best tiny house rental in the whole state is walking distance to a small mountain town inside one of the most beautiful national parks in America.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best tiny house rental in all of California is the Yosemite/Bass Lake Tiny House in Okhurst, California. There are llamas on this property, and it can be found mere miles from the entrance of Yosemite National Park. It has all necessary amenities and provides a simple, quiet get away from the city.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best tiny house rental in all of California:

"What’s cool about this two-person tiny house is that it is just 30 minutes from the south entrance of Yosemite National Park. It’s next to the host’s home and has llamas living on the property too. Part of your payment to stay here will even go towards supporting charities. With this tiny home rental, you’ll have a real bathroom with a shower, sink, and flushing toilet. Come here for a quiet retreat and a cozy farmhouse-style vibe. The bedroom here has a queen-size bed. Other amenities are the kitchen, Wi-Fi, and air conditioning. You’ll love the mountain town of Oakhurst and exploring the little local places in the area."

