Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $247 Million Jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot will rollover on Friday (June 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $247 million drawing on Tuesday (June 14) night.

The jackpot will now increase to $273 million ($151.7 million cash value) for Friday night's drawing.

Results from Tuesday's Mega Millions game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 30-37-38-42-58

GOLD BALL: 22

MEGAPLIER: 2x

The Mega Millions jackpot recently reset twice during back-to-back drawings after players matched all six numbers on April 11 and April 15.

The Mega Millions and Powerball games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion last year.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, 2021, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

Powerball's jackpot reached $731.1 million, with a cash option worth $546.8 million on Wednesday, January 20 2021, before a player in Maryland matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the third largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth largest in Powerball history.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark twice in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.