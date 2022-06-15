New Orleans Bar Named One Of The 30 Best Rooftop Bars In America
By Sarah Tate
June 15, 2022
Rooftop bars are a great way to enjoy good drinks and great conversation with unbeatable views of some of the most beautiful cities in the country. From funky, themed bars to sophisticated cocktail lounges and everything in between, there is something for every one to enjoy.
LoveFood searched the country for some of the best rooftop bars around, compiling a list of the top 30 across several states, including one right here in New Orleans. According to the site:
"At these hangouts, with unrivaled locations perched high above some of America's most beautiful cities, the experience can be all yours."
So which rooftop bar in New Orleans was chosen as one of the best in the country?
Alto
Located high above the Crescent City, Alto offers guests a chance to enjoy the views of the city while grabbing a drink with friends or even taking a dip in the heated pool. Alto is located on top of the Ace Hotel New Orleans at 600 Carondelet Street.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Located on top of NOLA's Ace Hotel, it's possible to still enjoy the many luxuries of Alto as a non-hotel guest. By purchasing a pool pass, customers not staying overnight can access the rooftop facilities — bar, restaurant, garden and heated pool — during daylight hours. For those with a room booked, additional perks include live DJ sessions between 6pm and 9pm on Saturdays for sunset, and noon and 4pm on Sundays. Food and drink is available to everyone, with a great discount on canned drinks when you buy five of the same variety. Happy hour is 5pm to 8pm daily, with a different signature $8 cocktail each day."
Check out the full list here to see some of the best rooftop bars in the country.