Dilapidated House Selling For Nearly $1 Million In Bay Area

A dilapidated house is being sold in the Bay Area for nearly $1 million.

Zillow.com is featuring a "gutted" home listed at $975,000 in the 400 block of Leigh Avenue in San Jose, California.

The single-family residence built in 1925 is 5,662 square feet and valued at $584 per square foot, as listed by Anton Danilovich of Sotheby's International Realty.

"Contractor special, home is gutted," the Zillow post states. "Buyer to verify the sq. ft. Building permits expired. REO sale, sold ASIS. No permits or plans are in seller's' possession."



Here are some of the features included in the home per Zillow:

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms (All full bathrooms)

Two parking spaces (covered garage)

Laundry features: Other

Heating features: Others

Cooling features: None

While the price may come as a surprise, it's actually lower than Redfin.com's estimate of $979,773 and the website reports that the "list price was just lowered by" $20,000.

Zillow's price and tax history shows that the house had previously been sold for $761,888 in September 2018 and $850,000 in February 2019.

Several other nearby homes on Leigh Avenue were listed on Redfin.com as having been purchased for more than $1 million, however, don't appear to have been dilapidated at the time of their listing.