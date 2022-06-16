Kim Kardashian Reveals Funny Reason Her Christmas Card Pics Were 'Unusable'

The Kardashians are known for many reasons, their various business ventures, their drama-filled reality show and even their growing families, but another thing they do is go all-out for their parties. From the birthday parties to holiday celebrations, they pull out all the stops, including annual family Christmas cards, so when something goes wrong, you notice.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed the hilarious reason why most of the photos for her family's Christmas card were "unusable" last year, and it's all thanks to her oldest daughter, per Page Six. Wrangling her and ex-husband Kanye West's four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — into a photo together is not an easy task as "they always cry" and "nobody gets along." However 9-year-old North got a bit more angsty than her younger siblings and let her feelings show in the holiday pics by flipping the bird.

"Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger," Kardashian said, adding, "It's days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes. Yeah, it's a lot. It's just a lot being a mom."

They did manage did capture some cute family photos for the Christmas tradition, which she shared on Instagram, however several members of the Kardashian-Jenner brood were noticeably absent.