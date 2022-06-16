Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $258 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (June 18) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $258 million drawing Wednesday (June 15) night.

The jackpot will now increase to $279 million ($159.4 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing.

Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 19-28-41-42-51

POWERBALL: 7

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball and Mega Millions games previously offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in January 2021.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Powerball jackpot has exceeded the half a billion mark 11 times during its existence. On January 20, 2021, the Powerball jackpot reached $731.1 million ($548.8 million cash option) which was the third largest jackpot in the game's history.

A single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers to win the $731.1 jackpot.

Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, 2021, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.