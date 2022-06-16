This Is The Best Steakhouse In Minnesota

There is nothing better than taking a bite of a juicy and delicious steak that has been cooked to perfection. It's the perfect way to celebrate an anniversary, a birthday, or just surviving another Monday. And whether you like Angus or American Wagyu, your meat cooked rare or well done, the best steakhouse in your state is sure to satisfy any appetite.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best steakhouses in every state based on publications and reviews. They named Murray's in Minneapolis as the best steakhouse in Minnesota. They have perfected cooking sirloin to the point that the meat is so tender you don't even need a steak knife to cut into it. They also have a secret item on the menu that Eat This, Not That! is going to let you in on. Find out what they had to say about it below.

What's a Silver Butter Knife Steak? It's a 28-ounce hand-cut sirloin cooked with a method that leaves it so tender that no steak knife is needed. Experienced Twin Cities diners know to ask for the Gold Butter Knife Steak at Murray's, a huge, four-pound version that doesn't appear on the menu.