Former NASCAR Star Opening Pop-Up Taproom In Nashville

By Sarah Tate

June 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A former NASCAR star turned brewing company owner is bringing his business to Nashville in a pop-up taproom venture.

Michael Waltrip, a two time winner of the Daytona 500, is opening up a temporary pop-up taproom in downtown Nashville this summer, giving both NASCAR and beer fans a chance to try craft beers from the Micheal Waltrip Brewing Company, per FOX 17.

"Sharing our beer in Music City is a dream come true," said Waltrip. "I grew up watching my brother win races at the Fairgrounds. I've even won there myself! So if your passion is country music, NASCAR or you live just down the street or even all three, I look forward to drinking a beer with you on Broadway."

The pop-up will run from Friday, June 24, through July 9 at 920 Broadway and give visitors the opportunity to try some of the company's craft beer samplings, including the Blonde Ale, Vamanos Mexican Lager, and Checkered Past coconut IPA, the news outlet reports. There will also be special selections from the Bristol-based brewery available.

In addition to the pop-up, Waltrip will hold a special event for the public at the Nashville location on July 8 ahead of the SRX Racing Series at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 9.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.