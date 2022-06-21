This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Arizona

Southern food provides comfort in so many ways. From the cornbread and collard greens to the homemade mac n' cheese and fried meats, you simply cannot go wrong with the taste of "famous southern hospitality."

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spot in each state. The website states, "We've gone (virtually) across the country to find the best spots for you to get some soul food without having to leave your state. Without further ado, here's the best Southern food spot in every state."

The best southern food spot in Arizona is Stacy's Off Da Hook BBQ and Soul Food in Phoenix. So what sets this eatery apart from the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Based on the online reviews of Stacy's, the food is just as "off da hook" as it claims to be. The reviewers went crazy over the catfish and fried okra. You might say they "drank the Kool-Aid"—literally because Stacey's also serves Kool-Aid."