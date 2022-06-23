This Is The Best Food Festival In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 23, 2022

The best part of every festival is arguably the food. Therefore, it only makes sense that the best kind of festivals are the ones that are all about the food. Who needs a ferris wheel when you could have a fried wheel of cheese? And what's the point of a petting zoo when you need both of your hands free to eat Mexican street corn? If you're a foodie in search of the best food festival in your state, look no further.

Love Food compiled a list of all the best festivals for food in the United States. They named the Twin Cities Veg Fest in Saint Paul as the best food festival in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

Alfresco Twin Cities Veg Fest takes over Harriet Island Regional Park in Saint Paul for one Sunday each September, and the location alone – a gorgeous green space by the Mississippi River with views across to Minneapolis – makes it worth attending. There’s also some wonderful food on offer, with a mix of stalls and cooking demonstrations that all use plant-based ingredients

Hungry for more? You can check out the rest of the list by clicking here.

