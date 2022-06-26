BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best Fashion Moments
By BIN Staff
June 26, 2022
The BET Awards 2022 red carpet was one for the books!
Ahead of Sunday’s (June 26) award show, stars hit the red carpet in their literal Sunday best, dazzling fans in show-stopping gowns, oh-so-chic suits, and overall glamorous looks.
Keep scrolling to see the best style moments from the BET Awards 2022 red carpet!
Lizzo
Chance the Rapper
Jack Harlow
Chloe
Mary J. Blige
Taraji P. Henson
Coi Leray
Rachel Lindsay
Francesca Amiker
Halle Bailey
Ogi
Blac Chyna
Janelle Monáe
Tamera 'Tee' Kissen
Crystal Renne Hayslett
Terrence J
Billy Porter
Kennedy-rue McCullough
Alvester Martin and KJ Smith
Lil Uzi Vert
Alvester Martin
GIVĒON
Victoria Monét
Brandee Evans
Jay Blandford and Allyson Witherspoon
Eva Marcille
Yetunde Faparusi
Mignon
Irv Gotti
Kirk Franklin and Tammy Collins
Kim Lewis
Dess Dior
Brandee Evans
Shaun Ross
Mignon
Marvin Anthony
Muni Long
Gia Peppers
Lonnie Marts
Lanae Jackson
Challan Trishann
Eva Marcille
Novi Brown
Marsai Martin
Serayah
Taja V. Simpson
Lemuel Plummer
India Love
Dess Dior
LightSkinKeisha
Coca Vango
Jasmin Allen and Barron Davis
Shylo Shaner
Lemuel Plummer
Janeisha John
SleazyWorld Go
Aml Ameen
Jeremie Rivers
Dr. Bobby Jones
Ne-Yo
Ari Fletcher
Thomas Mackie
David Alan Madrick
K-Ci, DeVante Swing, and Joel Hailey of 'Jodeci'
Sharelle Rosado
Alicia Aylies
Saucy Santana
Lakeyah
Summer Walker
Jussie Smollett
Lonnie Marts
Marvin Anthony
Affion Crockett
Ari Fletcher
Jacqueline Stewart and Danielle Austin
Shylo Shaner
Jayda Cheaves
Princess Love and Ray J
Akira Akbar
Loren Lott
Princess Love and Ray J
Ray J
Kiandra Richardson
Paula Patton
Michael Blackson
Fireboy DML
Joey Bada$$
Lanae Jackson
Will Packer
Coco Jones
Juvenile
Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd
Bïa Krieger
Lena Waithe
Big Freedia
Cynthia Erivo
Dominique Jackson
Jozzy
Tami Roman
Kiandra Richardson
Quincy Brown
Saniyya Sidney
MC Lyte
