Diddy Brings His Mother To The BET Awards, Gives Her 'His Flowers'

"Give it up for my mother again," Diddy told Terrance J and the crowd. "because that's who I'm delivering my flowers to. It's truly a blessing. I'm all about pushing that Black excellence and to get recognized by your people is such a blessing. I'm humbled. I'm grateful. I want to thank you all. I don't take it lightly."



He also praised her during his acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Diddy joins the slew of prolific artists who have received the award in the past two decades like Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition and more. He also plans to hit the stage for a major tribute performance with Lil' Kim, Faith Evans, The LOX, Bryson Tiller, Mary J. Blige and so many more.



Watch Diddy and his mother Janice on the red carpet of the BET Awards below.