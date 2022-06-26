Diddy Brings His Mother To The BET Awards, Gives Her 'His Flowers'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 27, 2022
Diddy has all the family he needs by his side as he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards. Before he hit the stage for his massive performance, the Bad Boy founder shared his big moment with his mother.
On Sunday, June 26, Sean "Diddy" Combs walked the red carpet with his mother, Janice Combs. The media mogul rocked a bright pink suit with a white shirt while his mother wore an emerald green sparkling dress. Diddy and his mother were all smiles as they made their way down the red carpet. They couldn't hide how overjoyed they were by the time they met up with Terrance J before they entered the Microsoft Theater.
Our Lifetime Achievement honoree @Diddy has made it to #CulturesBiggestNight! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/fyytccqUff— BET (@BET) June 26, 2022
"Give it up for my mother again," Diddy told Terrance J and the crowd. "because that's who I'm delivering my flowers to. It's truly a blessing. I'm all about pushing that Black excellence and to get recognized by your people is such a blessing. I'm humbled. I'm grateful. I want to thank you all. I don't take it lightly."
He also praised her during his acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Diddy joins the slew of prolific artists who have received the award in the past two decades like Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition and more. He also plans to hit the stage for a major tribute performance with Lil' Kim, Faith Evans, The LOX, Bryson Tiller, Mary J. Blige and so many more.
Watch Diddy and his mother Janice on the red carpet of the BET Awards below.
diddy took his mom to the #betawards pic.twitter.com/kM96OY0MZZ— Shirley Ju (@shirju) June 27, 2022