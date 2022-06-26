Latto Brings Out Mariah Carey, YDB For BET Awards Debut

Latto made her debut at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday (June 26) and brought out of the most legendary and recognizable voices in music.

After taking home the award for best new artist and while waiting to see if she the other award she was nominated for during the night — best female hip hop artist — she took to the stage to show off how she earned the nods, performing a fun rendition of "Big Energy (Remix)" and "It's Givin."

Walking down the smoky stage in a black and gold catsuit, Latto showed off her moves as she performed "It's Givin," even getting Lizzo bouncing along to the beat.

The crowd went wild as the song ended and transitioned into "Big Energy (Remix)," getting even more excited as YDB came out on stage to perform his dad's verse in Mariah Carey's "Fantasy." Carey herself then appeared in silhouette, belting out her signature whistle notes, before strutting down the stage and performing the remix of her hit song.