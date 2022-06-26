Lizzo Brings The Disco Vibes In Golden BET Awards Performance

Lizzo lit up the stage during her performance at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday (June 26), opening the night with a golden disco performance of one of the biggest hits of the year.

Dressed in a golden mirrored outfit, Lizzo opened the 2022 BET Awards with an impressive flute solo before moving into an exciting performance of "About Damn Time," the lead single off her upcoming album Special, coming out later this summer.

The golden performance included plenty of dancing and ended with a spectacular rain of fire as the audience gave Lizzo a standing ovation.

Lizzo is gearing up to release her newest album, Special, on July 15, a follow-up to 2019's Cuz I Love You. She's already released a couple tracks off the album, "Grrrls" and "About Damn Time," the latter of which has sparked a viral trend on TikTok.

"I think people are going to be really surprised at how many love songs are on this album," she said.

In addition to her new music, Lizzo recently unveiled her own drag persona, Amazonia Prime, in an exciting tribute show called the "Night of 1,000 Lizzos." Dressed in a black and yellow cheerleading uniform, completing her elevated look with heavy makeup, big hoop earrings and very voluminous hair, the "Truth Hurts" singer strutted down the runway and danced as she lived out her "dream."

"Y'all don't understand.... I WAS LIVING MY LIPSYNC DREAM LAST NIGHT!," she said on Instagram, sharing a video of the performance. "Thank you [drag star Kornbread] for putting on such a beautiful night of 1000 LIZZOs. I felt all of the (much needed!) love and appreciation ❤️ to all the queens.. I LOVE U SO MUCH. Y'all made a b---- cry up there ❤️ xoxo."