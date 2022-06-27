Chase Rice Brings His Adorable Dog To Their First NASCAR Race Together

In his Instagram Stories, Rice continued to show off his pup's first NASCAR experience. In one photo, we can see the young Jack hooked up to a pair of headphones while the race is going on. Rice also met up with racecar driver Chase Elliott after he won the series, but there's no confirmation that Jack got to meet Elliott as well. Chase and Jack's outing comes a few months after the singer revealed he's got new music on the way, which might feature his new pooch.



"The new music's gonna be unbelievable," Rice told Entertainment Tonight back in March. "All the songs are written, just me and the guitar. We got a couple writers on some other stuff, but it’s me. It’s me to a T. It’s not trying to be fancy, it’s not pop, it’s not slick, no click tracks. A lot of the songs are true. I mean, songs about dog all over the place on the record. I have a dog now, so Jack's on the record, and he'll probably be in the cover photo somewhere."



Meanwhile, Chase Rice wasn't the only Country superstar in attendance for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400. Singer Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Brown were also on site. Mrs. Brown took to Instagram to post heart-warming photos of the couple while they were walking around the Nashville SuperSpeedway.



"I got my trophy with me 😜," Brown wrote in her caption.