Mecklenburg County Confirms First Case Of Monkeypox

The first case of monkeypox in Mecklenburg County has been confirmed. According to health officials, the first confirmed cased of the virus in Meck County has been found days after North Carolina reported its first case, per WCNC.

County health officials say the patient, whose information was not released due to patient privacy, is isolating at home while they and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services work to notify anyone who may have come into contact with the individual.

Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said that there are likely other cases of the virus around the country that have not been reported or confirmed as only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can officially verify if the cases are indeed monkeypox.

"Though this is the first confirmed case in the county, we know there are likely other cases," said Washington.

According to the CDC, Monkeypox is a rare disease that doesn't spread easily without close contact with an infected person, animal or contaminated materials. The illness begins with fever, headache, body aches, chills and swollen lymph nodes before a rash or lesions appear on the face and body. The illness typically lasts between two to four weeks.

While many people may be concerned that they have another virus to contend with, on top of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, health officials tried to ease some of the worries by comparing rates of transmission.

"It is not in any way as easily spread as COVID or many of the infections we're used to, which is a good thing," said one official. "It's not the same situation as COVID."