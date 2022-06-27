Sheetz Is Lowering Gas Prices In Pennsylvania For A Limited Time

Sheetz is lowering the price of gasoline at its Pennsylvania convenience stores.

The popular chain will offer unleaded 88 gasoline to $3.99 per gallon through the Fourth of July holiday and E85 for $3.49 per gallon in an effort to "reduce pain at the pump," the company said in a news release obtained by PennLive.com.

"Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles," the company said in its news release. "E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85."

Sheetz's discount, which it said was "effective immediately" on Monday (June 27), will save customers 96 cents per gallon, as gas is currently at an average of $4.95 per gallon throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

Sheetz is a regional gas and convenience store chain that has numerous locations in Pennsylvania, as well as West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina.