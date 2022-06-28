Car Tries To Outrun Amtrack While Fleeing Detroit Police, Two People Dead

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 28, 2022

AMTRAK train at station in Rutland Vermont
Photo: Getty Images

Two people have reportedly died in Detroit early Tuesday (June 28) after an Amtrak train crash, according to Fox News.

While Detroit police were dispersing a drag race and vehicle drifting gathering in the area, a man and a woman in their 20s attempted to beat an Amtrak train over a rail crossing in their vehicle, according to Fox News. The two, who were from nearby cities Wixom and Novi, died in the collision. A passenger onboard the train said that all of a sudden, the train stopped and the lights went out. They also said the train was stopped for at least three hours before continuing to Pontiac.

"A bunch of cars took off, sadly this particular vehicle in question continued speeding off at some point, makes it to the railroad tracks [and] attempts to outrun the train," Detroit Police Chief James White said (via Fox2 Detroit). "Horrible, tragic, did not have to happen. This drag racing and drifting situation is absolutely unacceptable." 

The accident follows another Amtrak train crash which happened in Missouri on Monday (June 27). That train was headed to Chicago when it struck a dump truck and derailed in rural Missouri. Four people have died and about 150 were transported to hospitals with injuries.

