North Carolina Couple Surprised To Score $200,000 Lottery Prize

A North Carolina couple are getting over their shock and celebrating after winning a $200,000 lottery prize.

John Kopp and Tamara Burnette, of Jacksonville, recently stopped by the Publix on Marlin Drive where they purchased a $5 Cash Payout scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. As Burnette scratched the ticket in the parking lot, she had a difficult time seeing just how much they won.

"I didn't have my glasses on so I thought it just said $20," she recalled. "Then I said, 'Oh wait there's more.'"

Kopp added, "We were in the parking lot and Tammy kept saying, 'I think we won big.'"

In fact, they did win big, scoring the $200,000 Cash Payout top prize. Even after seeing the correct number, they couldn't believe they scored the massive win.

"I think we were in shock when we found out," Burnette said.

Kopp and Burnette arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (June 29) to claim their winnings, bringing home a total of $71,011 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what they plan to do with their new prize, Kopp said he would like to buy a new lawn mower while Burnette hopes to pay off some bills.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the Cash Payout game launched in May with five top prizes of $200,000. After the Onslow County couple's win this week, two top prizes remain to be claimed.