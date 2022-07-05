Shrinking Lake Mead Reveals Sunken World War II-Era Boat

By Ginny Reese

July 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The "crippling" drought that is plaguing much of the western United States has caused water levels all across the area to lower. 12 News reported that a shrinking Lake Mead has led to the discovery of a World War II-era boat.

The Higgins landing craft was once 185 feet below the surface of the water. It's nearly halfway out of the water now, exposed to the world.

The boat is located less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemingway Harbor. It was once used to survey the Colorado River before it sunk. About 1,500 of the Higgins boats were sent to Normandy on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day.

Check out the boat below:

The boat was just the latest object to emerge in the shrinking lake. Two sets of human remains were found in the span of a week in May.

According to experts, climate change and drought have led to the dropping water levels. The lake is now the lowest level it has been since it was full around 20 years ago.

