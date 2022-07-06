2 Texas Residents Are Now A Whole Lot Richer After Claiming Lottery Prizes

By Dani Medina

July 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Two Texas residents are now millionaires after claiming monster lottery prizes on Wednesday (July 6).

A Balch Springs resident claimed a winning Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing on June 27, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket was bought at Elam Food Mart at 12300 Elam Road in Balch Springs. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, matched all five winning white ball numbers drawn (11-13-18-30-37), but not the red Powerball number (16).

The Texas Lottery also announced a Victoria resident claimed a $1 million winning ticket in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at Walden's Mini Mart at 6098 S.W. Moody St. in Victoria. It was the ninth out of 12 top $1 million prizes in this game.

In more Texas Lottery news, two other residents claimed winning tickets last week. A San Angelo resident claimed a $2 million scratch ticket prize and an Ingram resident won $2 million in the Mega Millions game.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.