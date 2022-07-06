2 Texas Residents Are Now A Whole Lot Richer After Claiming Lottery Prizes

Two Texas residents are now millionaires after claiming monster lottery prizes on Wednesday (July 6).

A Balch Springs resident claimed a winning Powerball prize worth $1 million for the drawing on June 27, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket was bought at Elam Food Mart at 12300 Elam Road in Balch Springs. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, matched all five winning white ball numbers drawn (11-13-18-30-37), but not the red Powerball number (16).

The Texas Lottery also announced a Victoria resident claimed a $1 million winning ticket in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at Walden's Mini Mart at 6098 S.W. Moody St. in Victoria. It was the ninth out of 12 top $1 million prizes in this game.

In more Texas Lottery news, two other residents claimed winning tickets last week. A San Angelo resident claimed a $2 million scratch ticket prize and an Ingram resident won $2 million in the Mega Millions game.