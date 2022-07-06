5 Texas Cities Place Among The Best For Recreation

Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Texas, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation is a high priority, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 47 key metrics that speak to the benefits of recreational activities."

According to the list, Texas has five cities in the top 50 cities for recreation. El Paso came in at number 20 on the list, placing the highest of the cities in the Lone Star State.

Here are all of the Texas cities that made the list:

El Paso- 20

Austin- 31

San Antonio- 34

Houston- 38

Plano- 48

Here are the top 10 cities for recreation:

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Cincinnati, OH Tampa, FL Scottsdale, AZ San Diego, CA Albuquerque, NM Atlanta, GA Honolulu, HI New Orleans, LA

