Ohio Drug Dealer Hid Meth In Teddy Bear At Home Where Children Lived

A Cincinnati man has been sentenced to 230 months in prison for selling drugs out of an apartment where children lived, according to WTRF 7 News. He was also in possession of illegal firearms.

The FBI, Warren County Drug Task Force, the DEA and the Northeast Hamilton County Drug Task Force began investigating 34-year-old Bryce Montrea Hodges in January 2021. The Department of Justice said agents made five controlled buys of methamphetamine and fentanyl over a matter of weeks. They then arrested Hodges without incident after arranging a sixth purchase.

Investigators found a stuffed teddy bear with a hidden compartment containing a plastic bag filled with about 72.5 grams of acetyl fentanyl when they searched his car. After searching Hodges' apartment, investigators also found a hidden compartment in a bathroom that stored a loaded handgun, more fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia. They also found a blender used to "cut" fentanyl in a child's bedroom closet.

According to WTRF 7 News, a grand jury charged Hodges with "five counts of illegal distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one count each of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon." He pleaded guilty to all counts charged.