This Is Michigan's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Michigan hospital scored the highest.

According to Stacker, the best hospital in all of Michigan is the Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit. It ranks as the 73rd best hospital in all of America and scored high in all categories.

Here is what Stacker had to say about where they sourced the data to find the best hospital in Michigan:

"Stacker determined the three best hospitals in every state by analyzing the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, released in September 2021. That index includes a metric called “civic leadership” in its scoring system, which accounts for a hospital’s charity care, financial aid, staff pay, and other community-minded factors. The other major components of the index are “patient outcomes,” meaning the hospital’s performance in tending to patients and giving them comfortable experiences, and “value of care,” meaning the hospital’s prioritization in taking care of patients’ wallets along with their bodies by avoiding unnecessary procedures."

