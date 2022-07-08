Minnesota Accidentally Legalizes Edibles

Yes, you read that headline correctly. State legislators in Minnesota accidentally legalized food and beverages containing THC during a regulatory overhaul on July 1, according to Cannabis Life Network. Many Minnesota residents were surprised by the news, including some of the legislators who voted in favor of the law. In fact, at least one Republican state senator has admitted it was a mistake. Here's how it happened.

State legislators passed a law that allows the sale of products containing "non-intoxicating cannabinoids" — But there was a loophole.

In section 151.72 of the law, the statute defines "non-intoxicating cannabinoids" as “substances extracted from certified hemp plants that do not produce intoxicating effects when consumed by any route of administration.” It also says that cannabinoid products are legal so long as they don't contain more than 0.3 percent THC, no more than 5 milligrams of THC in a single serving or more than a total of 50 milligrams of THC per package.

In comparison, Regulated THC products are typically only sold in a serving size of 10 milligrams per serving. So, someone could theoretically consume two servings to ingest the same amount of THC allowed in a standard regulated marijuana product serving. And if someone choses to ingest all 50 milligrams allowed in a package, it's safe to say they'd be pretty intoxicated.