Detroit AMC Theatres Offering $5 Movie Deal

AMC Theatres are bringing back their $5 movie deal, according to WKRN News.

Beginning this week, members of the AMC Stubs program —which is free to join— can see any movie at any AMC Theatre in the U.S. for $5 (plus tax) on Tuesdays. The promotion, appropriately dubbed Discount Tuesdays, will last through the end of October. The discount applies to any available showtime and includes tickets purchased in advance from third-party sites like Fandango.

In addition, the deal applies to some theater concessions, as AMC has made their "Cameo-size" popcorn and soft drink available for $5. Additional fees apply for experiences such as IMAX and Dolby Cinema, and the discount cannot be used in certain instances, such as private screenings, movie marathons or other fan events.

“Discount Tuesday at AMC was a favorite among moviegoers prior to the pandemic,” Eliot Hamlisch, AMC’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said (via WKRN News). “As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theatres around the country.”

