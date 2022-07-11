Steelers' T.J. Watt Marries Soccer Player Dani Rhodes In Beachside Wedding

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt's incredible year just got even better.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year married longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the weekend.

"Best day of my life," both Watt and Rhodes wrote as captions on their respective Instagram posts sharing their wedding photos.

The wedding was attended by Watt's brothers, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and Steelers fullback Derek Watt, as well as teammate Cameron Heyward, free agent cornerback Joe Haden -- a teammate of Watt's during each of his first five NFL seasons in Pittsburgh -- and former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Rhodes played collegiate soccer at Watt's alma matter, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, from 2016-19 and for the Chicago Red Stars alongside J.J.'s wife, Kealia Ohai, for one season in 2020.

The 24-year-old currently plays for Thróttur Reykjavík FC in Iceland.