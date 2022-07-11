Steelers' T.J. Watt Marries Soccer Player Dani Rhodes In Beachside Wedding
By Jason Hall
July 11, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt's incredible year just got even better.
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year married longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the weekend.
"Best day of my life," both Watt and Rhodes wrote as captions on their respective Instagram posts sharing their wedding photos.
The wedding was attended by Watt's brothers, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and Steelers fullback Derek Watt, as well as teammate Cameron Heyward, free agent cornerback Joe Haden -- a teammate of Watt's during each of his first five NFL seasons in Pittsburgh -- and former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.
Rhodes played collegiate soccer at Watt's alma matter, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, from 2016-19 and for the Chicago Red Stars alongside J.J.'s wife, Kealia Ohai, for one season in 2020.
The 24-year-old currently plays for Thróttur Reykjavík FC in Iceland.
Watt is coming off a career season in which he tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan as the NFL's single-season sack record holder (22.5), earning his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, as well as having being selected as a first-team All-Pro for the third consecutive year and Pro Bowler for the fourth consecutive year.
Watt also signed a four-year, $112 million extension with Pittsburgh prior to the 2021 season, which included a $35 million signing bonus and $80 guaranteed during the next three seasons, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.