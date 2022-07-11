This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Michigan

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Michigan to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Michigan?

According to GOBankingRates, the yearly income needed to be happy in Michigan is $95,865. This is well over the $60,000 to $75,000 range that the source details is needed for "emotional well-being".

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about Michigan salaries:

"The Great Lake State also has a lower cost of living than the rest of the United States by almost 11%. However, it has a rather high employment rate of 4.4. Still, emotional well-being can be had for as little as $54,780."

