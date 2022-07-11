This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Wisconsin

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Wisconsin to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Wisconsin?

According to GOBankingRates, the yearly income needed to be happy in Wisconsin is $101,220. This is well over the $60,000 to $75,000 range that the source details is needed for "emotional well-being".

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about Wisconsin salaries:

"Plenty in the Badger State might view a salary of over $100,000 outside of what they can expect from their career, but that doesn’t mean they’re doomed to a life of being overworked. For a state of “emotional well-being,” anywhere from $57,840 to $72,300 will suffice."

For more information regarding the salary needed to live comfortably in each state visit HERE.