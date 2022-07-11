This Is The Best Lake In Louisiana

Louisiana may have a beautiful coastline to soak up the sun while on a trip to The Gulf, but thanks to all the lakes around the state, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends.

Cheapism searched the country to find the best lake in each state, including one right here in Louisiana. While some states may only have a few to choose from, others have plenty more where you can enjoy soaking up the summer sun, such as Minnesota whose nickname is "Land of 10,000 lakes." According to the site:

"Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets."

So which lake in Louisiana was named the best?

Lake Pontchartrain

Located in New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain offers visitors a chance to enjoy the great outdoors splashing around on the lake or taking in nature at the connecting state park. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Lake Pontchartrain is the second largest inland saltwater body in the country, covering 630 square miles.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"During sticky summer months, New Orleans locals dip in the cool waters of Lake Pontchartrain (which was rehabilitated about a decade ago after water quality concerns prompted swimming advisories). Ad 24-miles causeway bisects the lake and connects the Big Easy to the north shore, where the best site for swim access is Fountainbleu State Park."

Check out the full list here to see the best lake in each state.