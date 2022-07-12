Georgia Child Escapes Daycare, Wanders Around City

A Georgia mother was extremely concerned when she received a call regarding her three-year-old sons whereabouts after dropping him off at daycare. According to WSB-TV, a young boy was found in a parking lot in Stockbridge with no adult in sight. A police officer was driving around the neighborhood when he heard the child repeatedly calling out for his parents. WSB-TV mentioned that there is a video of the child wandering around the parking lot looking scared and confused.

Ania Campos, the child's mother, told WSB-TV that the daycare center did not notify her that the child was missing. He escaped the daycare by climbing the fence around the property, and no one noticed for awhile. The police officer was with the child for 15 minutes before an employee from the ABC Learning Academy came to the officer in search of the child. When the child arrived safely back into Campos care, she noticed that he had a few cuts on his legs and feet.

“They didn’t reach out to me or my husband, as parents that’s the greatest frustration and them not reaching out to the authorities, that should have been their first call,” Campos explained to WSB-TV.

The police officer is grateful that he found the child when he did. The learning academy did not answer any questions regarding the incident.