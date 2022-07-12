Georgia Man Gets Stuck In Stove Pipe At Pizza Shop

By Logan DeLoye

July 12, 2022

Pizzas in pizza oven
Photo: Getty Images

An unidentified Georgia man found himself trapped in a stove pipe due to a personal choice that he made while trying to enter a restaurant. According to WSB-TV, a man entered a Little Cesar’s in DeKalb county and he wasn't too fond of using the main door. The man decided to climb up onto the roof and enter the building through the stove pipe, but things did not go as he planned. While trying to shimmy his way down the pipe, he got stuck. The incident occurred this morning at 9:30 a.m off of Covington Highway.

The fire department was called to the Little Cesar’s after employees and customers heard the man from inside of the pipe. Firefighters had to get creative to remove him. They ended up cutting open the vent, and were able to get him out safely at the expense of a perfectly good pizza oven.

Firefighters spent an entire hour trying to remove the man from the stove pipe. When he was released, he was taken to the hospital and assessed for further injury. It remains a mystery as to how he was able to get into the skinny opening of the pipe in the first place.

