Kourtney Kardashian Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian is still showing major love to her daughter Penelope, who turned 10 on Friday, July 8th. The Poosh founder posted a series of sweet photos featuring her and her daughter along with a heartfelt message.

"I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady," Kourtney wrote in the caption. "She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world." The photos also reveal how the Kardashians celebrated Penelope's birthday. It looks like the kids got to sit outside and watch the new movie The Minions: Rise of Gru which just hit theaters on July 1st.