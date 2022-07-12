Pete Davidson Inks Sweet New Tattoo Dedicated To Kim Kardashian

By Sarah Tate

July 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davidson isn't shy about inking a permanent dedication of love on his body. The Saturday Night Live alum is covered in tattoos, a few of which are in honor of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. After The Kardashians star posted a new set of loved-up photos of the pair, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a new tat paying tribute to the couple's relationship.

On Monday (July 11), Kardashian took to Instagram to post of series of photos alongside Davidson. While most fans may have been swooning over how happy the couple looks together, including one of Kardashian's oldest friends Paris Hilton, others noticed a small detail inked onto the comedian's collarbone.

Most noticeable in the first photo, Davidson can be seen rocking a delicate "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" tattoo with an infinity sign between the names, per E! News. The tat harkens back to when the pair shared their first kiss while portraying the iconic Disney characters during Kardashian's time hosting SNL in October 2021.

During an episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder revealed she felt a spark during their kiss that led to her eventually getting his phone number.

"When we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," she said. "And I was like, 'Oh s---, maybe I just need to try something different."

Check out the photos below to get a look at the sweet tattoo.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.