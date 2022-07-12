Pete Davidson Inks Sweet New Tattoo Dedicated To Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson isn't shy about inking a permanent dedication of love on his body. The Saturday Night Live alum is covered in tattoos, a few of which are in honor of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. After The Kardashians star posted a new set of loved-up photos of the pair, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a new tat paying tribute to the couple's relationship.

On Monday (July 11), Kardashian took to Instagram to post of series of photos alongside Davidson. While most fans may have been swooning over how happy the couple looks together, including one of Kardashian's oldest friends Paris Hilton, others noticed a small detail inked onto the comedian's collarbone.

Most noticeable in the first photo, Davidson can be seen rocking a delicate "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" tattoo with an infinity sign between the names, per E! News. The tat harkens back to when the pair shared their first kiss while portraying the iconic Disney characters during Kardashian's time hosting SNL in October 2021.

During an episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder revealed she felt a spark during their kiss that led to her eventually getting his phone number.

"When we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," she said. "And I was like, 'Oh s---, maybe I just need to try something different."

Check out the photos below to get a look at the sweet tattoo.