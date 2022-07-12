This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 12, 2022

Night view of the arch in the St. Louis skyline
Photo: Getty Images

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most historic locations in every state. They named the Anheuser-Busch Brewery as the most iconic landmark in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

Pour a pint at the historic brewery in St. Louis that’s been in operation since 1860 when it was acquired by German immigrant Eberhard Anheuser. As you tour the facility, lager lovers will learn about how Anheuser-Busch was the first American brewery to pasteurize beer, how they survived Prohibition, and how Budweiser became America’s most popular beer. Of course, you’ll make a stop at the beloved Clydesdales’ stables, too.

If you're looking to visit the most historic landmark in each U.S. state, from battlefields to famous presidential homes, we suggest taking a look at the full list here.

