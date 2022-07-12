This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In California

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state.

Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.

According to Buzzfeed, the weirdest tourist attraction in all of California is Magowan's Infinite Mirror Maze in San Francisco. This attraction is located on Pier 39 and details a maze of mirrors surrounded by colorful, psychedelic lights.

Here is what Buzzfeed had to say about the weirdest attraction in California:

"There's nothing quite like getting lost in a psychedelic mirror maze on Pier 39 to really hone in on the fact that you're in San Francisco."

For more information regarding the weirdest tourist attraction in each state visit HERE.