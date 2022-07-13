This Is Wisconsin's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Wisconsin.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the most popular soda in all of Wisconsin is Jolly Good Soda. The company headquarters are located in Wisconsin, and the drink even originated in the state. How's that for local?

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the most popular soda in Wisconsin:

"Jolly Good Soda is Wisconsin-made, and it's the most popular drink on Google in the state, too. You can't go wrong with any flavor of this local legend."

